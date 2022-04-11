Analysts Expect International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) to Post $0.34 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGTGet Rating) will report earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for International Game Technology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the highest is $0.49. International Game Technology posted earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that International Game Technology will report full-year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.90. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $2.27. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for International Game Technology.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGTGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.30). International Game Technology had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion.

IGT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on International Game Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in International Game Technology by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in International Game Technology by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 43,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in International Game Technology by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in International Game Technology by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in International Game Technology by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. 44.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IGT opened at $23.05 on Monday. International Game Technology has a fifty-two week low of $15.15 and a fifty-two week high of $32.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 34.33%.

About International Game Technology (Get Rating)

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

