Analysts Expect Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) to Post $1.00 EPS

Analysts expect that Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Huntsman’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.93 and the highest is $1.10. Huntsman posted earnings of $0.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 51.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huntsman will report full-year earnings of $4.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.33 to $5.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Huntsman.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Huntsman had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on HUN. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Huntsman from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Huntsman in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, KeyCorp cut Huntsman from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.64.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUN. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 81.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Huntsman during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Huntsman during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Huntsman during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Huntsman during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 84.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HUN stock opened at $34.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.98. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.13. Huntsman has a fifty-two week low of $24.09 and a fifty-two week high of $41.65.

Huntsman declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, March 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 24.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.2125 dividend. This is a positive change from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.93%.

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

