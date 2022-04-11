Analysts Expect HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) Will Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Rating) will announce $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for HBT Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.45. HBT Financial reported earnings per share of $0.51 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HBT Financial will report full year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.76. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $2.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for HBT Financial.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $42.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.41 million. HBT Financial had a net margin of 33.99% and a return on equity of 14.94%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HBT Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

HBT Financial stock traded down $0.15 on Monday, reaching $18.14. 8,118 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,076. The stock has a market cap of $525.75 million, a PE ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. HBT Financial has a twelve month low of $14.19 and a twelve month high of $19.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. This is a positive change from HBT Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. HBT Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.68%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of HBT Financial by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 871,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,328,000 after buying an additional 11,662 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in HBT Financial by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in HBT Financial by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 36,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 9,214 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in HBT Financial by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 156,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in HBT Financial by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 170,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 6,057 shares in the last quarter. 26.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

