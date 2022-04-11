Analysts Expect Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.11 Billion

Analysts expect Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) to report $3.11 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Everest Re Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.12 billion. Everest Re Group posted sales of $2.70 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Everest Re Group will report full year sales of $13.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.04 billion to $13.11 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $14.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.40 billion to $14.62 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Everest Re Group.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $9.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.23 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 11.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.12) EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $331.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Everest Re Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Everest Re Group from $310.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.50.

In other Everest Re Group news, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. sold 3,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.67, for a total value of $1,001,986.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Sanjoy Mukherjee sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,117,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $781,833,000 after acquiring an additional 293,887 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Everest Re Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,963,593 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $537,867,000 after purchasing an additional 35,801 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Everest Re Group by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,895,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $475,443,000 after purchasing an additional 110,840 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,075,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $294,508,000 after acquiring an additional 18,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 843,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $211,641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RE opened at $297.82 on Monday. Everest Re Group has a 52 week low of $234.87 and a 52 week high of $308.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $291.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $278.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.96%.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

