Analysts Anticipate SM Energy (NYSE:SM) to Announce $1.91 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $1.91 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for SM Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.73. SM Energy posted earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3,920%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SM Energy will report full year earnings of $8.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.72 to $8.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $9.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.05 to $10.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SM Energy.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.32. SM Energy had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $854.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of SM Energy from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of SM Energy from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of SM Energy from $23.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of SM Energy from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.67.

In related news, SVP Mary Ellen Lutey sold 9,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total value of $381,034.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 6,776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $284,659.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,562 shares of company stock valued at $2,640,925 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in SM Energy by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 125,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 110,325 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,532,927 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $66,817,000 after purchasing an additional 356,505 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,137,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 1,265.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 136,642 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after purchasing an additional 126,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.52. 38,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,491,121. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. SM Energy has a 12 month low of $14.79 and a 12 month high of $43.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.61. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 808.56 and a beta of 5.48.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. SM Energy’s payout ratio is currently 40.01%.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

