Analysts Anticipate HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) to Post $0.18 EPS

Equities analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Rating) will post $0.18 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for HarborOne Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.17. HarborOne Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 51.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp will report full year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $1.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for HarborOne Bancorp.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $53.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.75 million.

HONE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler downgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on HarborOne Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ HONE traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.70. 2,993 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,596. HarborOne Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.99 and a 12 month high of $15.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $703.82 million, a PE ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. This is an increase from HarborOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 17.70%.

In other news, CEO James W. Blake sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total transaction of $705,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James W. Blake sold 40,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $570,755.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 340,053 shares of company stock worth $4,980,755 over the last ninety days. 5.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HONE. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 126.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 35,955 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 158.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 86,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 53,075 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the third quarter worth $452,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 18.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 186,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 29,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.75% of the company’s stock.

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, and consumer loans, including indirect automobile lease loans.

