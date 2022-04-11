Analysts Anticipate Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Rating) to announce ($0.35) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aemetis’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.38) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.32). Aemetis reported earnings of ($0.69) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 49.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aemetis will report full year earnings of ($1.90) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.95) to ($1.84). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.21). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Aemetis.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $64.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share.

AMTX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aemetis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

NASDAQ AMTX opened at $12.03 on Friday. Aemetis has a one year low of $7.88 and a one year high of $27.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.93 million, a PE ratio of -7.47 and a beta of -0.22.

In other Aemetis news, Director John R. Block sold 55,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total transaction of $668,599.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,284 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,198 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 239,244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Aemetis by 13.8% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,798 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aemetis by 184.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,137 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.69% of the company’s stock.

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and fuels, and byproducts company in North America and India. It operates through three segments: California Ethanol, Dairy Renewable Natural Gas, and India Biodiesel. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of negative carbon intensity products and technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products.

