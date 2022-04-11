Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN) Holdings Raised by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $210,000.

Get Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF alerts:

Shares of SWAN opened at $30.40 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.47. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a 12 month low of $30.33 and a 12 month high of $36.56.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.