Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Shares Bought by Cim Investment Management Inc.

Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,304 shares during the quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 874,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,104,000 after purchasing an additional 164,919 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,831,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 10,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1,173.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares during the period.

Amicus Therapeutics stock opened at $8.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.25. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.60 and a twelve month high of $12.63.

Amicus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FOLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $82.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.57 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 81.98% and a negative return on equity of 87.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FOLD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.14.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, insider Ellen Rosenberg sold 11,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $99,823.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 8,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total transaction of $87,609.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,522 shares of company stock worth $296,833. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

