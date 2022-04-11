Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Insider Sells $99,823.08 in Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) insider Ellen Rosenberg sold 11,018 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $99,823.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Amicus Therapeutics stock opened at $8.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.25. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.60 and a 1 year high of $12.63.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $82.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.57 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 87.21% and a negative net margin of 81.98%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. Research analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FOLD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.14.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOLD. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 446,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,157,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 5.4% during the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 24,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 155.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the period.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

