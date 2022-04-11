Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Position Trimmed by Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 50.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,102 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,136 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,723 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management grew its stake in Amgen by 8.5% in the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 635 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its stake in Amgen by 1.1% in the third quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 4,414 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 74.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. Bank of America downgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Amgen from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on Amgen from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Amgen from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $252.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,114,852. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $232.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.31. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.64 and a fifty-two week high of $261.00.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by $0.22. Amgen had a return on equity of 120.59% and a net margin of 22.68%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.27%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

