Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Receives $333.92 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $333.67.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $338.00 to $335.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $316.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $362.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In related news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 8,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.01, for a total transaction of $2,717,919.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 56,622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.16, for a total transaction of $17,788,367.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,106 shares of company stock worth $32,258,469. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 7,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 0.6% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 10.3% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 4.4% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AMP traded up $1.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $294.94. 2,730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 683,872. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $297.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $298.17. Ameriprise Financial has a fifty-two week low of $236.35 and a fifty-two week high of $332.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $32.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.51.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 48.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.53 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial will post 25.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.59%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

