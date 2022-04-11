American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Bought by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in American Water Works by 21.9% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 13,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 67.8% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 6,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 0.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 147,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.1% during the third quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 38,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,555,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $169.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $30.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.41. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.20 and a 52 week high of $189.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $156.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.88.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $951.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 32.14% and a return on equity of 11.25%. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

AWK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on American Water Works from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.60.

American Water Works Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

