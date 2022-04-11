American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Receives $174.60 Average Price Target from Brokerages

American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $174.60.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AWK shares. Barclays decreased their price target on American Water Works from $187.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on American Water Works from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in American Water Works by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 13,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 6,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,389,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 147,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,894,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 38,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,555,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. 82.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $169.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $156.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.70. American Water Works has a one year low of $144.20 and a one year high of $189.65. The company has a market capitalization of $30.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.41.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $951.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 32.14% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Water Works will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

