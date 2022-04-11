American Tower (NYSE:AMT) PT Raised to $275.00 at Morgan Stanley

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $274.00 to $275.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American Tower from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $298.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from €295.00 ($324.18) to €284.00 ($312.09) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of American Tower from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $285.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $294.00 to $279.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $287.60.

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $266.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $121.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.99, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. American Tower has a 12-month low of $220.00 and a 12-month high of $303.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $241.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $259.42.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.16). American Tower had a return on equity of 34.57% and a net margin of 27.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Tower will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.06%.

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,028,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total transaction of $394,574.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in American Tower by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in American Tower by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the ÂEarnings MaterialsÂ and ÂInvestor PresentationsÂ sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

