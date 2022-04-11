American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT.UN) Receives C$5.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT.UN – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$5.00.

Separately, National Bankshares increased their price objective on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT stock opened at C$3.77 on Friday. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$3.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.68, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of C$296.79 million and a PE ratio of -15.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.12.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

