American Express (NYSE:AXP) Receives $197.71 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $197.71.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AXP shares. Daiwa Capital Markets raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on American Express from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Express from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

In other news, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 1,804 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $345,321.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 139,909 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.82, for a total transaction of $27,536,889.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 440,177 shares of company stock valued at $81,094,533. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of American Express by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,277,797 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,607,848,000 after acquiring an additional 320,288 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,745,967 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,576,040,000 after purchasing an additional 121,632 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of American Express by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,485,487 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,042,625,000 after purchasing an additional 115,450 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of American Express by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,973,495 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,670,860,000 after purchasing an additional 56,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,833,314 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,603,735,000 after purchasing an additional 55,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AXP opened at $183.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $185.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.10. American Express has a 12 month low of $140.68 and a 12 month high of $199.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.82%.

About American Express (Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

