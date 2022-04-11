American Express (NYSE:AXP) Receives $197.71 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $197.71.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on AXP shares. Daiwa Capital Markets raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on American Express from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Express from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.
In other news, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 1,804 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $345,321.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 139,909 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.82, for a total transaction of $27,536,889.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 440,177 shares of company stock valued at $81,094,533. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.
NYSE:AXP opened at $183.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $185.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.10. American Express has a 12 month low of $140.68 and a 12 month high of $199.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.
American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.73 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.82%.
About American Express (Get Rating)
American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.
