American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) PT Lowered to $29.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $32.00 to $29.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 78.90% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on AEO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered American Eagle Outfitters from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

Shares of NYSE AEO opened at $16.21 on Monday. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52 week low of $15.12 and a 52 week high of $38.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.33.

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven A. Davis purchased 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.12 per share, for a total transaction of $99,660.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 12,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total value of $246,552.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth about $198,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,726,000 after purchasing an additional 960,273 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 2.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,990 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 29.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 528,770 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $19,845,000 after purchasing an additional 119,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 243.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,678 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 14,655 shares in the last quarter.

About American Eagle Outfitters (Get Rating)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.