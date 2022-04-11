American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Given New $6.00 Price Target at Barclays

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AXL. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Axle & Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.30.

Shares of AXL opened at $6.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $6.41 and a 12 month high of $13.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.98. The firm has a market cap of $773.86 million, a P/E ratio of 225.33, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.29.

American Axle & Manufacturing ( NYSE:AXL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 25.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $9,170,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 163,578 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 34,797 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,850,020 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $166,540,000 after buying an additional 428,465 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $24,309,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 221,095 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after buying an additional 32,636 shares during the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe.

