Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $557.81 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) will post sales of $557.81 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Amedisys’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $569.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $548.85 million. Amedisys reported sales of $537.14 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amedisys will report full year sales of $2.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $2.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $2.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Amedisys.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $559.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.18 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 21.84%. Amedisys’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMED. Raymond James reduced their target price on Amedisys from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Amedisys from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised Amedisys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Amedisys from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Amedisys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amedisys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.56.

In other news, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.31, for a total value of $443,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,588,750 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $257,187,000 after purchasing an additional 576,633 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Amedisys by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 830,860 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $134,500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,769 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Amedisys by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 763,648 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $113,860,000 after acquiring an additional 29,075 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Amedisys by 39,235.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 570,369 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $92,331,000 after acquiring an additional 568,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Amedisys during the 4th quarter worth about $85,286,000. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMED traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $166.73. 227,455 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,816. Amedisys has a 52 week low of $122.12 and a 52 week high of $292.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $154.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

