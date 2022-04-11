Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.46.

A number of research firms have commented on ABEV. Citigroup upgraded Ambev from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ambev in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ambev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Ambev by 6.1% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,247,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,442,000 after acquiring an additional 71,441 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ambev in the third quarter valued at about $3,525,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Ambev in the fourth quarter valued at about $477,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambev in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Ambev by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 20,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 9,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.52% of the company’s stock.

ABEV opened at $3.12 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $49.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.11. Ambev has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $3.95.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Ambev had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 17.43%. On average, analysts predict that Ambev will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. The company operates through four segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada.

