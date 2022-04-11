AM Investment Strategies LLC Has $317,000 Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

AM Investment Strategies LLC raised its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 49.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,034 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 384.8% in the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total transaction of $1,586,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,568 shares of company stock worth $5,461,472. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $131.14. 349,321 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,632,828. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $128.38 and a one year high of $190.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $141.76 and a 200 day moving average of $153.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.41, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.15.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.72.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

