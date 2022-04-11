Altria Group (NYSE:MO) PT Raised to $53.00

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Cowen from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Altria Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Altria Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Altria Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.38.

Shares of MO opened at $54.11 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.56. Altria Group has a 1-year low of $42.53 and a 1-year high of $54.37. The stock has a market cap of $98.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 1,009.13%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Altria Group will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 270.68%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MO. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,762,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,465,063,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371,300 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,123,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,432 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,391,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,087,000 after acquiring an additional 644,221 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,542,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,603,000 after acquiring an additional 346,246 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,727,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,687 shares during the period. 59.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

