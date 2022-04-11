Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Given New $53.00 Price Target at Cowen

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Cowen from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MO. Bank of America downgraded Altria Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Altria Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Altria Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Cowen raised their price objective on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.38.

Get Altria Group alerts:

MO opened at $54.11 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.56. The company has a market capitalization of $98.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.68, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group has a 52 week low of $42.53 and a 52 week high of $54.37.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.09. Altria Group had a return on equity of 1,009.13% and a net margin of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.65%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 270.68%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 330.1% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 117,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,588,000 after buying an additional 90,497 shares during the period. Court Place Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 9,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 119.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,823,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,566,000 after buying an additional 993,053 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 510,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,175,000 after purchasing an additional 17,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 192,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. 59.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altria Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.