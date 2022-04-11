Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the forty ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3,384.16.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,250.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,470.00 to $3,510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,640.02 on Monday. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $2,193.62 and a 1 year high of $3,030.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,719.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,796.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet shares are set to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $30.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $26.69 by $4.00. Alphabet had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 29.51%. The business had revenue of $61.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $22.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 117.32 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube; subscription-based products; and Fitbit wearable devices, Google Nest home products, Pixel phones, and other devices, as well as in-app purchases and digital content.

