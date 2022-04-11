Alpaca Finance (ALPACA) Trading 8.2% Higher This Week

Alpaca Finance (ALPACA) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 11th. Over the last seven days, Alpaca Finance has traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Alpaca Finance has a market cap of $77.90 million and $19.34 million worth of Alpaca Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alpaca Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.55 or 0.00001378 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00043404 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,996.23 or 0.07506428 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000147 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,970.99 or 1.00138836 BTC.

Alpaca Finance Profile

Alpaca Finance’s total supply is 144,858,125 coins and its circulating supply is 141,603,872 coins. Alpaca Finance’s official Twitter account is @AlpacaFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpaca Finance is a leverage yield farming protocol built on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows yield farmers to earn a higher return by opening a leverage position. “

Buying and Selling Alpaca Finance

