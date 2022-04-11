Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 164,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,574 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $7,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALLY. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 129.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,521,000 after buying an additional 1,015,634 shares during the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP increased its position in Ally Financial by 236.7% in the third quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 1,438,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,457,000 after buying an additional 1,011,607 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Ally Financial by 176.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,513,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,279,000 after buying an additional 966,474 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Ally Financial by 99.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,893,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,850,000 after buying an additional 943,586 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ally Financial in the third quarter worth $38,413,000. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on ALLY. Raymond James increased their target price on Ally Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ally Financial from $73.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $65.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Ally Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.71.

Shares of Ally Financial stock opened at $42.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.85 and a 52-week high of $56.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.31.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 37.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.63%.

In other news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $123,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $139,326.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ally Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.