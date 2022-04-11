Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases Shares of 349,699 OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 349,699 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,763,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in OceanFirst Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the third quarter valued at $209,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the third quarter valued at $304,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the third quarter valued at $354,000. 68.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on OCFC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.63.

NASDAQ OCFC opened at $18.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.57. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $18.59 and a 12-month high of $24.39.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $90.00 million during the quarter. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 27.94% and a return on equity of 7.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.20%.

In other news, insider Anthony Giordano III sold 1,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $39,174.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph Lebel III sold 5,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $118,055.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,883 shares of company stock worth $817,696 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.