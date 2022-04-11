Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases New Shares in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 35,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,363,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nasdaq during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Nasdaq by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Nasdaq from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com lowered Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Nasdaq in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.67.

NDAQ opened at $183.42 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $175.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.85. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.81 and a 1 year high of $214.96. The company has a market capitalization of $30.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.46 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 20.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.64%.

In related news, EVP Lauren B. Dillard sold 2,500 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total value of $167,247.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,865 shares of company stock worth $1,845,673. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

