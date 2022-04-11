Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Makes New Investment in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 89,206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,886,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Textron in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 24,714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 10,979 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Textron by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 63,474 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,900,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Textron by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,919 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in Textron by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 613,701 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,378,000 after purchasing an additional 11,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Textron alerts:

In other Textron news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 2,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $196,902.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP E Robert Lupone sold 29,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total value of $2,160,887.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 347,610 shares of company stock worth $23,965,675. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TXT opened at $68.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Textron Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.90 and a 1-year high of $79.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.32 and its 200-day moving average is $73.12.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 6.02%. Textron’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.42%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Textron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Textron in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Textron has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.56.

Textron Profile (Get Rating)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.