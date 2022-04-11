Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Invests $8.06 Million in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 135,664 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,061,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Kirby at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Kirby by 1.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,494,596 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $71,681,000 after acquiring an additional 23,599 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its stake in Kirby by 4.5% during the third quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,425,403 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $68,362,000 after buying an additional 61,457 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in Kirby by 34.5% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 617,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $29,601,000 after purchasing an additional 158,317 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Kirby by 5.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 606,548 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $29,089,000 after purchasing an additional 30,281 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Kirby by 29.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 547,711 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $26,268,000 after purchasing an additional 123,760 shares during the period. 92.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KEX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Kirby from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. BTIG Research raised Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kirby in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.25.

NYSE KEX opened at $66.05 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.96. Kirby Co. has a twelve month low of $47.58 and a twelve month high of $75.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.03, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The shipping company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $591.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.40 million. Kirby had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Kirby Co. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Kim B. Clarke sold 5,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total value of $368,757.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director C Sean Day sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.30, for a total value of $433,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,950 shares of company stock worth $3,108,495. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

