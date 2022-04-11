Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Invests $7.96 Million in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 22,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,958,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,620,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,064,488,000 after acquiring an additional 30,169 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,294,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $656,277,000 after acquiring an additional 76,722 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,268,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $665,877,000 after acquiring an additional 51,375 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 18.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,330,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $391,295,000 after acquiring an additional 207,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,280,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $376,529,000 after acquiring an additional 30,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ROK opened at $269.41 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $272.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $307.75. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $250.65 and a 52-week high of $354.99. The company has a market capitalization of $31.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 13.81%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $395.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $343.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Argus upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Rockwell Automation from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $318.65.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.22, for a total transaction of $182,710.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

