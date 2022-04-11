Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Invests $7.50 Million in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 78,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,496,000.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 5,039 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,291,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,755,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.22% of the company’s stock.
Shares of WFG opened at $74.04 on Monday. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 12-month low of $64.72 and a 12-month high of $102.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.78 and a beta of -0.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.76%.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WFG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of West Fraser Timber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$143.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of West Fraser Timber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.60 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.09.
West Fraser Timber Profile (Get Rating)
West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products.
