Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Invests $7.27 Million in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 144,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,271,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg increased its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 9,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $45.09 on Monday. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $44.92 and a 12-month high of $53.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.44.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

