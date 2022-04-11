Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Invests $6.96 Million in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 63,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,956,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SHV. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 15.2% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 251,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 33,302 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 27.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of SHV stock opened at $110.20 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.37. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $110.18 and a 12-month high of $110.53.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile (Get Rating)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.