Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys New Position in Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 237,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,036,000.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OZON. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Ozon by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 177,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,971,000 after purchasing an additional 63,549 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Ozon by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 248,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,510,000 after purchasing an additional 46,124 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Ozon by 120.5% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 177,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,935,000 after purchasing an additional 96,807 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Ozon by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 105,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,232,000 after purchasing an additional 15,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Ozon by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.26% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have issued reports on OZON. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Ozon in a report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ozon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.
Ozon Profile
Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.
