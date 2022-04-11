Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on MDRX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. TheStreet raised Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.50.

Shares of NASDAQ MDRX opened at $22.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.98. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 1-year low of $13.05 and a 1-year high of $23.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.12.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions ( NASDAQ:MDRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $391.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.63 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, CFO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total transaction of $208,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.87, for a total value of $1,312,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,809,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 280,554 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,846,502 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $439,969,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028,119 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 112,737 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 4,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,427,095 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,229,000 after acquiring an additional 469,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

