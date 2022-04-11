Allego (NYSE:ALLG) Research Coverage Started at Cowen

Analysts at Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Allego (NYSE:ALLG – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE ALLG opened at $12.61 on Monday. Allego has a 52-week low of $7.43 and a 52-week high of $28.44.

Allego N.V. operates as an electric vehicle (EV) charging company in Europe. The company offers charging solutions for electric cars, motors, buses, and trucks. It has a charging network with renewable energy and charging solutions for business-to-business customers, including leading retail and auto brands.

