Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Price Target Cut to $220.00

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $275.00 to $220.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $270.00 to $267.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $275.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $228.90.

Shares of Allegiant Travel stock opened at $146.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 1.55. Allegiant Travel has a twelve month low of $132.03 and a twelve month high of $254.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $162.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Allegiant Travel ( NASDAQ:ALGT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $496.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.75 million. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 3.37%. Allegiant Travel’s quarterly revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.12) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Allegiant Travel news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.87, for a total value of $81,435.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 2,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.85, for a total value of $319,849.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,094 shares of company stock valued at $4,094,497 in the last quarter. 16.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,347,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $439,003,000 after purchasing an additional 51,677 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 1.2% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,237,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $241,995,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 3.3% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 843,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $162,631,000 after purchasing an additional 26,676 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 597,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,690,000 after buying an additional 81,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 556,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,763,000 after buying an additional 5,873 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

