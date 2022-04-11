Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Price Target Cut to $220.00

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $275.00 to $220.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $270.00 to $267.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $275.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $228.90.
Shares of Allegiant Travel stock opened at $146.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 1.55. Allegiant Travel has a twelve month low of $132.03 and a twelve month high of $254.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $162.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.
In other Allegiant Travel news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.87, for a total value of $81,435.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 2,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.85, for a total value of $319,849.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,094 shares of company stock valued at $4,094,497 in the last quarter. 16.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,347,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $439,003,000 after purchasing an additional 51,677 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 1.2% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,237,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $241,995,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 3.3% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 843,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $162,631,000 after purchasing an additional 26,676 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 597,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,690,000 after buying an additional 81,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 556,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,763,000 after buying an additional 5,873 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.
About Allegiant Travel (Get Rating)
Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.
