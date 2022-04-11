Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 41.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 412,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 294,785 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $46,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 20.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 3,612 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of BABA traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $101.67. The stock had a trading volume of 445,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,117,688. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $73.28 and a 52 week high of $245.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.11. The company has a market capitalization of $275.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.89.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $242.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.79 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

BABA has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $247.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.75.

Alibaba Group Profile (Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.