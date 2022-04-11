Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) PT Raised to $37.00 at UBS Group

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at UBS Group from $31.00 to $37.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.88% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Albertsons Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.85.

Shares of NYSE:ACI opened at $35.28 on Monday. Albertsons Companies has a 1 year low of $17.73 and a 1 year high of $37.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.52.

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.20. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 92.76% and a net margin of 1.45%. The firm had revenue of $16.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Albertsons Companies will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,795,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,793,000 after purchasing an additional 274,609 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Albertsons Companies by 861.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,389,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140,609 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Albertsons Companies by 481.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,740,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,480 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Albertsons Companies by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,423,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,990,000 after acquiring an additional 127,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Albertsons Companies by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,844,000 after acquiring an additional 99,594 shares in the last quarter. 58.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

