Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Given New $42.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.42.

NYSE:ACI opened at $35.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.12. Albertsons Companies has a one year low of $17.73 and a one year high of $37.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.52. The stock has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.11.

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.20. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 92.76% and a net margin of 1.45%. The business had revenue of $16.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Albertsons Companies will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 25th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.74%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 44,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 87,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 8,281 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Albertsons Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 400,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,466,000 after purchasing an additional 14,648 shares in the last quarter. 58.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

