AirSwap Price Tops $0.14 on Exchanges (AST)

AirSwap (AST) traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 11th. AirSwap has a total market capitalization of $21.40 million and $632,966.00 worth of AirSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AirSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000352 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, AirSwap has traded down 23.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About AirSwap

AirSwap (CRYPTO:AST) is a coin. Its launch date was October 10th, 2017. AirSwap’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 coins. AirSwap’s official Twitter account is @airswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AirSwap is /r/AirSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for AirSwap is medium.com/@airswap . The official website for AirSwap is www.airswap.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Swap protocol provides a peer-to-peer methodology to exchange assets on the Ethereum blockchain. AirSwap is an ERC20 token that will have two functionalities, signal the intention to buy or sell Ethereum-based tokens and to give voting power to the traders providing managing capabilities to the roles of Oracles within the platform. “

Buying and Selling AirSwap

