Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. is a provider of groundbreaking, disruptive software and hardware for 5G networks and a pioneer in end-to-end Open RAN solutions which provide interoperability with other vendors. Airspan Networks Holdings Inc., formerly known as New Beginnings Acquisition Corp., is based in BOCA RATON, Fla. “

MIMO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Airspan Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $4.75 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Airspan Networks from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

MIMO stock opened at $2.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.59. Airspan Networks has a 52 week low of $2.35 and a 52 week high of $14.41.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MIMO. State Street Corp bought a new position in Airspan Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Airspan Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $801,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Airspan Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Airspan Networks by 214.7% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 9,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 6,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Airspan Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

New Beginnings Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. New Beginnings Acquisition Corp. is based in Miami, Florida.

