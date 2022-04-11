Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Bought by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 8,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 22.4% in the third quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 11,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter worth $1,893,000. 78.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on APD shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $383.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.73.

APD traded down $0.36 on Monday, reaching $250.84. The stock had a trading volume of 16,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,456,481. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.24 and a fifty-two week high of $316.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $242.45 and a 200-day moving average of $273.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $55.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.88.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 19.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.19%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

