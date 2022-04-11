AGF Investments Inc. Has $322,000 Stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 91.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,952 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,552 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAL. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 18,300,657 shares of the airline’s stock worth $375,529,000 after buying an additional 1,999,652 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,125,687 shares of the airline’s stock worth $248,438,000 after acquiring an additional 532,637 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,013,846 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $164,444,000 after buying an additional 166,900 shares in the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,512,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,947,000. 56.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AAL opened at $16.59 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.19. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.44 and a 52 week high of $26.04. The firm has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 1.59.

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The airline reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($3.86) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AAL shares. Barclays reduced their target price on American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn cut American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.23.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

