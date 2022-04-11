AGF Investments Inc. Has $257,000 Stake in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

AGF Investments Inc. decreased its stake in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 374 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 26 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CACC. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 170.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,274 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,656,000 after purchasing an additional 20,342 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance during the third quarter worth approximately $242,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $885,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 47.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,955 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,900,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $411.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $582.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Credit Acceptance in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Credit Acceptance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $460.80.

Credit Acceptance stock opened at $561.48 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $529.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $592.73. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 1 year low of $356.67 and a 1 year high of $703.27. The stock has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 39.04 and a quick ratio of 39.04.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $14.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $14.75 by ($0.49). Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 51.63% and a return on equity of 38.72%. The firm had revenue of $463.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.75 EPS. Research analysts expect that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 50.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

