AGF Investments Inc. Buys 6,438 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 87.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,838 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,438 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of H&R Block by 5.1% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 9,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of H&R Block by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 50,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of H&R Block by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of H&R Block by 3.8% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.
HRB has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on H&R Block in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.
H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $158.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.30 million. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 665.97% and a net margin of 22.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 24.05%.
About H&R Block (Get Rating)
H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail, and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice, and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on H&R Block (HRB)
- PayPal Stock is Still Ready for Bargain Hunting
- It’s Personal: 3 Personal Care Stocks to Own in Volatile Markets
- Conagra Stock Has More Room to Grow
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.