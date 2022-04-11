AGF Investments Inc. Buys 6,438 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 87.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,838 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,438 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of H&R Block by 5.1% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 9,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of H&R Block by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 50,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of H&R Block by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of H&R Block by 3.8% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Get H&R Block alerts:

HRB has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on H&R Block in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of NYSE:HRB opened at $26.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.40. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.08 and a 52-week high of $26.89.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $158.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.30 million. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 665.97% and a net margin of 22.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 24.05%.

About H&R Block (Get Rating)

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail, and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice, and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.