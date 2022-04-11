AGF Investments Inc. Buys 3,254 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) by 70.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,254 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VNO. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 166.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,816,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,891 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 18.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,578,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,356,000 after buying an additional 860,817 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 7,851.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 618,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,504,000 after buying an additional 610,261 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 27.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,616,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,920,000 after buying an additional 348,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $13,491,000. 68.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.20.

Shares of VNO stock opened at $41.45 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.52. The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 78.21 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $50.91.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $421.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.44 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.52% and a net margin of 11.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 400.01%.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

