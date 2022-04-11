AGF Investments Inc. Boosts Stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 49.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,184,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,579,706,000 after purchasing an additional 78,709 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 11.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,442,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,481,000 after purchasing an additional 246,294 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,595,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,058,000 after purchasing an additional 197,553 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,554,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,295,000 after purchasing an additional 9,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,198,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,751,000 after acquiring an additional 34,803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on NDAQ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Nasdaq from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Nasdaq from $238.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Nasdaq from $218.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nasdaq presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.67.

Shares of Nasdaq stock opened at $183.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.85. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.81 and a 52-week high of $214.96. The firm has a market cap of $30.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.90.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.46 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.64%.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total transaction of $1,228,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lauren B. Dillard sold 2,500 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,865 shares of company stock worth $1,845,673. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

